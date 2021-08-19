David Beckham writes heartfelt tribute to close friend following dementia diagnosis Former footballer Denis Law announced his diagnosis on Thursday

David Beckham has penned a heartfelt tribute to former footballer Denis Law after the sportsman announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

MORE: David Beckham's London family home is worlds apart from mansion with Victoria

During his career, Denis played for the Scottish national team and Manchester United.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham impresses fans with his culinary talent

On his Instagram Stories, David posted a picture of Denis in his Manchester United uniform, and wrote: "We stand side by side with THE KING on his fight against dementia…

"Sending love and support to Denis and his family."

In his statement confirming his diagnosis, Denis explained that he has "mixed dementia" and that he was suffering from both "Alzheimer's and vascular dementia"

He added: "This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped.

David and Denis both played for Manchester United

"It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon bravely details her health battle – fans reach out

MORE: David Beckham shares rare picture of his father – and fans are in love

"You hope that it won't happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don't want it to be true.

"You get angry, frustrated, confused and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it."

The sportsman revealed he was speaking out about his condition in order to "tackle this head-on" while he was still able to "address" it.

Denis was a football star during the 1960s and 1970s

He concluded: "I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey, especially for the people who love you the most."

The 81-year-old then said that his daughter, Di, would be taking part in The Thames Bridges Trek on 11 September in order to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

He praised the work that the charity is doing, particularly with its Sport United Against Dementia Campaign, and wrote: "This really could make the biggest difference to former players, players, and fans alike."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.