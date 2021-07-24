David Beckham shares rare picture of his father – and fans love it It is no surprise they are at a football ground

Footballing star David Beckham has shared a rare photograph of his beloved father Ted, to celebrate his dad's birthday.

The star posted a picture of them stood in a football ground, David wearing a casual white t-shirt and his father in a white shirt. The pair stood in harmony with their hands placed behind their backs as they gazed up to the stands.

Father-of-four David wrote a heartfelt message alongside the photograph, he penned: "Happy Birthday dad ❤️ Hope you have the most amazing day we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven

The comments section was flooded with happy birthday wishes for the sporting star's father and lots of love heart emojis for the rare family snap.

David Beckham wished his father Ted a happy birthday

One fan wrote: "I am proud that I met your dad. He is an absolute legend," and another jokingly added: "Thank you for creating a legend."

Fellow footballer Robbie Keane was also quick to comment to simply saying, "Happy birthday Ted".

On Ted's 70th birthday in 2018, David posted a photo of them together when he was a child.

David has previously shared this family throwback photo

"Happy birthday dad," he captioned it. "Nice tash btw, now you can see where I got my change of hair styles. Have the most amazing day you deserve it… Happy 70th love you."

David's father Ted is no longer with David's mother Sandra, as they split after 33 years of marriage. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ted got engaged to solicitor Hilary Meredith. The happy couple shared a statement with PA: "While there are far more important things going on in the world right now, we are thrilled to say that we are happily engaged. Stay safe everyone."

David's parents split after 33 years of marriage

While David is yet to speak out publicly about his father's new relationship, they both have openly discussed parenting. David and Ted teamed up for a video with whisky brand Haig Club, where the father-and-son duo reflected on the joys of being a parent. Ted said, "You've turned out exactly how I want you."

David added, "When you actually become a parent, it changes you in so many different ways." Ted replied: "You just want to be with them. It does make you grow up and feel special."

