Cheryl swears by these supplements for ultra-glowing skin

Singer Cheryl has revealed which supplements she swears by for gorgeous skin and general wellbeing – so now you can look and feel great, too.

The brand she rates is called Feel, and its supplements are designed to help you hit all your health goals, whether you're looking to improve your energy levels, sleep, or hair and skin.

Speaking about the supplements, Cheryl said: “Feel Multivitamins are part of my daily ritual – I want to ensure that my body has consistent energy and the nutrients it needs, particularly with such a busy lifestyle juggling motherhood and my career. They also help me maintain healthy skin, strong hair and nails.

“It can be challenging staying healthy in the constant physical but also mental ‘on’ world we live in, and I am always looking for natural, effective ways to stay healthy.”

Feel Multivitamin, £9.56, Feel

The formula contains 32 of the best ingredients in their highest bio-availability and absorption rates. Plus, they’re vegan, non-GMO, contain no fillers and get delivered in plastic-free packaging.

Regarding the ingredients, Cheryl added: “It’s reassuring to know that my vitamins are made with the most advanced and modern ingredients that are proven to work.”

As well as Feel’s Multivitamin, the brand has a full range of 10 products, from Beauty Probiotic+, to Algae Omega 3, Joints, Immunity, Pregnancy and more.

Last month Cheryl was spotted on Feel’s Instagram account donning a chic neutral outfit. The star looks gorgeous in the clip, which sees her answering quick-fire questions about her life and wellness hacks.

Cheryl officially returned to Instagram in June this year, after taking over a year away from the social media platform.

