Country superstar Zac Brown shocks fans with devastating health update

Zac Brown has been overwhelmed with support after he broke the worrying news that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

READ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

The lead singer of the Zac Brown Band opened up about his health battle in a new Instagram post on Tuesday after revealing he has been forced to postpone several tour dates.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How coronavirus affects your body

"I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s 'The Comeback Tour'. Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19," the 43-year-old began.

READ MORE: This life-saving COVID-19 gadget is a bargain on Amazon

MORE: These incredible self-cleaning antiviral gloves protect you from the spread of coronavirus

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.

"We will resume the tour as soon as I have finished the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for our band members and crew to do so."

Zac added: "I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing's better than the comeback."

The Zac Brown Band have postponed several shows

Fans were quick to react to Zac's health news, with one commenting: "Prayers for a speedy recovery! I just had it and it was no joke." A second said: "Feel better Zac, We will miss you for the time being. We all wish a speedy recovery."

A third added: "Sending prayers for good health!!" A fourth replied: "Prayers for a healthy recovery and an even stronger comeback!"

Zac later added that refunds will be available for the postponed concerts that were slated for Clarkston, Michigan; Burgettstown, Pennsylvania; Syracuse and Saratoga Springs, New York.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.