Ayda Field has been sharing glimpses into her incredible fitness routines over the past few weeks, and her latest clip had fans – including husband Robbie Williams – floored.

READ: Robbie Williams leaves fans in hysterics after wife Ayda shares hilarious parenting fail

The former X Factor judge was working out in her home gym as she balanced herself on her arms, before moving onto a headstand. Keeping herself perfectly balanced, she then moved her legs into an upright position.

She then allowed herself to glide down, before adopting the downward dog pose and high-fiving her husband who was watching in awe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field floors Robbie Williams with incredible fitness win

As Ayda positioned herself into the upright position, Robbie's face painted the perfect expression for how blown away he was, with its stunned expression.

And fans were quick to pick up on this, as one joked: "No one going to mention Robbie's face when he looks in the mirror," and another noted: "Robbie's face," alongside a crying with laughter emoji. A third wrote: "His reaction. Gold."

SEE: Ayda Field shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of daughter Teddy's incredible birthday celebrations

MORE: Ayda Field stuns with Coco's makeover after her birthday celebrations

Many others were just shocked at how Ayda could pull off such a jaw-dropping pose. "Ouch.... my neck would have been broken after trying that," said one.

Another had high praise for her, as they enthused: "You're definitely Wonder Woman in my eyes that's amazing Ayda wow."

Robbie was left stunned

The mum-of-five has performed many headstands on her feed, and she stunned fans last week as she performed one shortly after picking up an injury.

It's not known which injury Ayda has been suffering with, but she was clearly back on top form as she pulled off the tricky pose in her stylish living room.

She captioned the clip: "After an injury, it always takes a little bit of extra motivation and fearlessness to re-embrace the gym. I'm a bit rusty, but so happy to be standing on my head again." She hashtagged it #yoga, #workit, #aydavsgym and #transformationtuesday.

The star frequently wows fans with her fitness

Speaking about her fitness, she's revealed that she's a big fan of Pilates, especially using a reformer bed, but she also weight trains as much as she can.

As for her diet, Ayda previously spoke out about cutting out sugar and alcohol during lockdown on her podcast with Robbie, Staying At Home With The Williams'.

READ: Ayda Field's precious new video of her children amazes Robbie Williams fans

MORE: Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field in tears over their children's big day

"It's just really hard for me, because I love, love sugar - but I'm also aware about how bad it is," she said. "I've been really trying to navigate that in quarantine and be the cleanest I've been in a really long time. I haven't been drinking alcohol, which is something I enjoy but because of this pact with my mother I've not been drinking alcohol.

"These past few days, I've noticed a correlation between drinking alcohol, abusing food and feeling really bad about myself - which is A, B and C. But I will say that, [expletive] me, sugar is fun!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.