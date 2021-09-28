Gogglebox's Izzi Warner floors fans with dramatic weight loss in rare photo with both children The Channel 4 star took to Instagram with the snap

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner took to Instagram with a photo alongside her two children earlier this week, and fans were particularly surprised by her weight loss.

Izzi was seen posing alongside her children, five-year-old son Bobby and one-year-old daughter Bessie Rose, in a church. Izzi looked beautiful in a black and white polka dot dress, which she had teamed with black heels and a black and brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag.

Izzi captioned it: "My angels. Absolutely loving being back at all the family occasions we've missed so much #baptism #family."

Several of her fans and followers took to the comments section to compliment the Gogglebox star, while a whole host of people noticed that Izzi had lost weight.

Izzi shared a rare photo with her two children

One wrote: "Wow super cute! You have lost so much weight too!"

Another added: "Wow you look amazing! How have you lost the weight please?"

And a third agreed: "You look incredible."

We agree Izzi looks stunning, and this isn't the first time she has blown fans away.

Fans previously noticed Izzi's weight loss in August 2020

Back in August 2020, Izzi took to Instagram with another photo taken six months after giving birth to her second child, and followers wanted to know her secrets then, too.

One said: "Oh my gosh you look amazing!! Please tell me how you've lost so much weight!!"

Izzi is yet to have revealed what she does to stay fit and healthy, but judging by her Instagram, her children keep her active, as she often shares photos of them enjoying walks and days out together.

Izzi shares her two children with her boyfriend Grant. She appears on Channel 4 show Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie. The show returned with a new series this month, and Izzi and Ellie have been fan favourites since joining in 2015.

