These incredible self-cleaning antiviral gloves protect you from the spread of coronavirus

We all know how important wearing a face mask and hand washing is in stopping the spread of coronavirus. At the start of the pandemic, there was also a rush by many to buy medical gloves – but experts warned that gloves could be problematic, especially if they were removed incorrectly or gave the wearer a false sense of security, since the germs would remain on the surface of the gloves.

Well, exciting news then, that the company behind the self-cleaning face mask that is one of the safest on the market has brought out a line of gloves that feature the same cutting edge Swedish anti-viral technology as their popular face masks.

The är gloves are made with the same cutting edge technology as their popular face masks

Can gloves protect you from coronavirus?

The är gloves kill up to 99% of viruses and sterilise themselves every two hours, reducing the need to wash them. And they’re touch screen friendly, which means they won’t stop you from using your phone while you’re out and about.

"Everyone comes in contact with more than 500 surfaces every day. Most of the germs can survive on our hands for up to three hours if we don’t wash them,” say the company behind the gloves. "We designed the är Gloves to protect you in daily life in areas where there’s a high concentration of the germs like public transport, touching a shopping trolley, taxis, coffee places, etc."

Can COVID-19 enter the body by hands?

Viruses, including COVID-19 can’t transmit through skin contact directly on your hands, the problem is when bacteria enters your system through your hands touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

Should I wear gloves to go food shopping?

If you’re going out to get groceries or using a cash point then these gloves are a godsend. But remember to make sure you still avoid touching your face, and wash your hands after you remove the gloves.

They’re available in a number of designs in black and grey featuring the firm’s logo in different colours and also come in three different sizes – refer to the size chart on the website before ordering.

