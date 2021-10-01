Meghan Markle's eternity ring from Prince Harry has a hidden significance The Duchess of Sussex's band has more meaning than we ever realised

Meghan Markle upgraded her engagement ring from Prince Harry just 18 months after the Duke of Sussex proposed to the Duchess in 2017, at the same time that Prince Harry gifted her an eternity ring to mark their first wedding anniversary.

In royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed that the eternity ring included Meghan, Harry and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively), but there's more to it than just paying homage to the family. According to jewellery experts at Steven Stone and crystal healing expert Angela Richardson, founder of YouTube channel, Empowered Crystals, these birthstones also offer some health benefits. Here's what each of the birthstones on Meghan's ring is said to do.

Peridot is Meghan's birthstone, and according to the experts, it can help with "asthma, sinuses, and alleviating illness in the eye, stomach, thyroid and liver". Emerald is Harry's birthstone and is believed to "help lift mood, cure insomnia, and detoxify the blood". Meghan and Harry's son Archie's birthstone, sapphire, meanwhile, "strengthens you to deal with anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia".

Meghan Markle debuted her eternity ring at Trooping The Colour

Who knew? Meghan is also rumoured to be considering adding a pearl, as her daughter Lillibet's birthstone. The experts say this is said to help promote better sleep.

Crystal healing expert Angela explains how birthstones and crystals work. "Science has proven that everything vibrates at certain frequencies," she said. "I personally believe that wearing crystals helps us change our vibration slightly so that we experience the healing properties. On a more practical level having an external focus, such as a beautiful birthstone, helps us concentrate on positivity.

"I have personally found I've had the most benefits from amethyst. I often use it for headaches. I pick one up and lay it on my forehead and I often find it improves. Amethyst, along with peridot, are also believed to keep you motivated on your weight loss journey."

