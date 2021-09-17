Inside Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's epic £3.3k a night maternity ward The Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie both gave birth at the Portland Hospital

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have both given birth at the Portland Hospital in London, as well as a host of other celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Jools Oliver.

It's one of the most prestigious maternity wards up there, and in turn, one of the most expensive.

It was confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, at the hospital in his birth certificate, which revealed that he came into the world at the hospital on 5.26am on 6 May 2019.

Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, gave birth to her son with Jack Brooksbank, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank at the Portland Hospital on 9 February 2021. Her mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, also gave birth to both Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice at the hospital.

The Portland Hospital is in London

So what is it really like inside?

For the price you pay (more on that to come), each room comes with 24-hour room service, luxurious Molton Brown toiletries, guaranteed ensuites, and a separate lounge area in the more pricier suites.

Elsewhere, there's a nursery for the newborns, where mothers can check in their babies for the night in order to catch up on their sleep.

There, nurses are on hand to change their nappies and care for the babies.

Food-wise, mums are presented with a celebration meal after giving birth, which typically includes afternoon tea, lobster, oysters, foie gras and champagne – delivered on silver platters, as well as daily afternoon tea.

As for furniture, it's reported that the Portland Hospital maternity ward is kitted out with furniture from Dragons of Walton Street, whereby prices range from £3.5k for a moses basket, to £14k for a four-poster cot, so both Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's sons Archie and August were undoubtedly very comfortable.

Upon leaving, mothers and babies are sent away with a goodie bag complete with toys, champagne and a complimentary newborn photo shoot voucher.

And the prices? Fees are shared on the Portland Hospital website, which reveal that the cheapest consultant-led birth package will set you back £6,760. That'll get you everything listed above, as well as postnatal physiotherapy, a one night stay for both mother and partner, afternoon tea and breakfast daily, and midwife care throughout. Theatre fees, however, aren't included.

The most expensive consultant-led birth package costs £8,110, for an emergency c-section.

Before all that comes the midwife care, and if you want a Portland midwife to look after you during your pregnancy, too, the cheapest package is £9,950, which begins at the 30th week of pregnancy. Care starting from the 10th week will cost you £11,450.

Any additional nights spent at the Portland Hospital Maternity Ward will cost minimum £1,250, while the premier suite costs £3,340 per night. Reportedly, there are exclusive rooms reserved specifically for royals and celebrities, where Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie are likely to have stayed, that cost upwards of £5,000 per night.

Worth it?

