Cat Deeley is glowing in rare makeup free unfiltered bikini photo

Cat Deeley has taken to Instagram with an unfiltered make-up free bikini photo while on holiday in Santorini. The star looked glowing as she posed alongside a pool during sunset, and she captioned the post: "Magic hour. No filter. No filter needed."

She also tagged the hotel she is staying at, Andronis Arcadia, and her friend and makeup artist Amanda Grossman, who Cat is currently on holiday with. Unsurprisingly, Cat's fans and followers quickly took to the comments section to compliment Cat on the snap. Fellow celeb Carol Vorderman left three simple heart emojis, while Louise Redknapp left the fire emoji.

Celebrity yoga and pilates teacher Claire Grieve wrote, "So stunning as always," while another fan said, "How do you look so flipping amazing? Just incredible," and another agreed, "Wow! No filter needed."

This isn't the first bikini photo Cat has shared on the trip, though.

Just two days ago, she shared another as she posed on a lounger looking out at the sea.

She captioned this one: "Santorini with @e11even_fragrance Heaven on earth @andronis_Arcadia No filter needed with photographer @amanda.grossman."

Cat's friend and makeup artist Amanda has also shared a series of photos and videos from the trip, including a shot of Cat and Amanda in bath robes and matching straw hats as they showed off one of the products from Amanda's perfume brand, E11Even.

Amanda captioned it: "e11even_fragrance it's earthy, raw and bold – it always makes me feel calm, chic, clean – Unforgettable."

Cat is a mother to two sons, Milo, five, and James, three, who she shares with her husband Patrick Kielty, but it looks as though Cat is enjoying some well deserved time away with her friend and colleague Amanda.

