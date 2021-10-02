Cat Deeley is a vision in beautiful bikini during dream holiday Wish we were there!

Summer might have left us, leaving us with some torrential autumn rains, but Cat Deeley is still managing to catch the last of the rays as she jetted off to Santorini.

The star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her views of a beautiful Greek sunset, and she looked amazing in a tiny bikini. Cat was reclining on an outdoor sofa when the snap of her was taken, and the shot also highlighted her beautifully toned legs. "Santorini with @e11even_fragrance .. Heaven on earth @andronis_arcadia," started her caption.

"#nofilter needed with photographer @amanda.grossman #fragrance #saturday #saturdaynight #sunset #perfumeoil #sustainablebeauty."

Cat's fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "Hair. Skin. View!" and a second added: "You look INCREDIBLE."

Many others rushed to call the 44-year-old gorgeous, and plenty more posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

One even had a suggestion for the presenter, as they wrote: "Was there in the summer, fantastic hotel, check out the amazing DJ in the restaurant," to which Cat responded: "He's already kicking the tunes!"

Cat caught the sun in Santorini

The star is a doting mother to two sons, who she shares with husband Patrick Kielty, but they were nowhere to be seen during her getaway.

But back in August, Cat treated her boys, Milo, five, and James, three, to the most incredible outing in London.

The mother-of-two couldn't help but share a picture from the fun afternoon, which included afternoon tea at The Goring Hotel, a favourite with the royal family, and meeting an adorable Shetland Pony.

The star always wows with her beachwear

"Taking Teddy for a walk…. @thegoring #shetlandpony #thegoring #afternoontea #teddy #london #londonlife," she wrote alongside a photo of her two boys walking Teddy around the hotel.

Fans of the TV presenter were delighted to see the rare snap of her children who she shares with her husband Patrick Kielty. "So cute," commented one, whilst another added: "Love it."

Several others simply posted red heart emojis, and many others, including Emma Willis and Amanda Holden, liked the picture.

