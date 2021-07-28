Cat Deeley melts hearts with sweet video of sons The family had a fun day!

Cat Deeley is a doting mum to two sons, Milo, five, and James, two, and the family had a fun day together on Thursday.

As they walked the family dog, Cat shared a clip of her two young children running after the pooch as it sniffed around in some long grass.

As they got closer to the beloved family pet, they overtook it and started to head into the nearby woods.

"Livestock on the run!" Cat joked in the video's caption, as her two young boys approached the edge of the forest.

Cat shares her sons with husband Patrick Kielty, and the family recently went on a fun day out to a nearby safari, and managed to attract a visitor to their car.

During their trip, a giraffe approached the family's car and ate out of Milo's hand, to which he giggled: "Oh, he's licking…"

The two kids chased after the dog

The former Fame Academy presenter encouraged her young son to get some more of the food to feed to the animal as it happily munched on it.

A second clip showed the giraffe making a small mess in the car, as the food slipped out of Milo's hand, and a third clip showed it back for some more food.

Back in April, she shared some more pictures from a family vacation and she Patrick posed together for a rare picture as they enjoyed the break at the Cotswold Farm Park.

In the sweet photograph, the duo could be seen holding two adorable newborn Valais Blacknose cross lambs, one named after Cat and the other after presenter Lorraine Kelly, while standing next to the farm owner, Adam Henson.

Milo was even filmed by his proud mum as he fed a lamb milk from a bottle, which he understandably seemed to really enjoy!

Speaking on Lorraine in April, Cat opened up to friend Louise Redknapp, who is also mum to two sons, about her fears as her kids grow older.

The family recently had a fun day out at a safari

She told her friend: "I have got two boys exactly like you, when Milo takes my hand and holds my hand my heart explodes.

"I am dreading the day when they don't want a kiss, or they don't want me to drop them off at school, or they shrug my hand away, how do I deal with it?"

Louise reassured her that while that day would come, eventually her children would happily accept her affections again one day.

She explained that son Charley, 17, is "proud" to have a cuddle, but her younger son, Beau, 12, was now of the age where she was "embarrassing" him.

