DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko opens up about health scare that left him unable to breathe The pro dancer is partnered with Spice Girls' Mel C on this season of DWTS

Gleb Savchenko has been putting his dance partner Mel C to the test on this season of Dancing with the Stars, showcasing his incredible moves in the process.

But just a few months ago, the dad-of-two was left unable to breathe during a terrifying battle with coronavirus.

Gleb opened up about his Covid battle in a recent episode of AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke's podcast Pretty Messed Up, and it sounds awful.

VIDEO: DWTS reveal surprise eviction as show kicks off

"Three months ago I was unvaccinated and I got delta," he explained. "My heart was like 167 beats per minute. I fainted a couple of times. I called 911 twice."

He continued: "I was dying. Literally dying. I felt like I couldn't breathe. It was just bad. I was home for two weeks. It was bad. It was the worst."

"Everybody who's not vaccinated, go get vaccinated because that sucks," he added. "It sucks."

Luckily, Gleb is now recovered, and last week danced the Foxtrot to Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles with Mel.

Gleb Savchenko faced a terrifying Covid battle earlier in the year

The pair received a solid 30 out of 40 for the performance, and what's more, Ringo Starr even sent Mel a message before she took to the dance floor.

The Beatles legend shared a video, where he told her: "I just want to say best of luck tonight. I send you peace and love and all the best."

On Monday's show, Gleb and Mel will be taking part in the show's special Britney Spears-themed week.

Gleb with DWTS celebrity partner Mel C

Gleb and Mel look like they are having the time of their lives on DWTS so far, and often share fun backstage videos of them rehearsing for their dance routines on social media.

Proving he is a Spice Girls fan, Gleb recently learnt the dance routine to the hit song Stop, which was posted on Instagram. In the fun footage, Mel sang the lyrics to her band's song, as Gleb joined in.

In the caption, he wrote: "We ain't slowing down… I got the choreo now! I’m ready for Spice Girls World Tour! Think I’ve got what it takes? @melaniecmusic."

