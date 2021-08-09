Cat Deeley’s £18.99 arctic roller cryo balls from Amazon got her wedding guest-ready

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cat Deeley looks incredible, there's no doubt about that - and now we know one of her secrets - Arctic Freeze roller balls which are a mere £18.99 on Amazon. The 44-year-old TV star took to Instagram to show her followers how she prepares her skin for makeup - no doubt filmed ahead of attending Ant McPartlin's wedding at the weekend.

"Makeup prep… Arctic Freeze facial rollers, from the freezer and Decléor face oil."

Loading the player...

Watch Cat Deeley use her Arctic Freeze Roller Balls ahead of attending Ant McPartlin's wedding

In the video, you can watch as Cat uses the Arctic Flex cold massage ball rollers, which are believed to reduce inflammation. The stainless steel roller balls glide along the skin with self-directed pressure for targeted deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy.

Arctic Flex facial rollers, £18.99 for a pair, Amazon

One follower commented: "You looked amazing at Ant's wedding and now I know the secret to your beauty regime."

Another follower wrote: "I use those rollers! Lifesaver."

Decléor Aromessence Neroli Concentrate, £52, Look Fantastic

Cat's other skincare saviour - the Decléor Aromessence Neroli Concentrate - is an elixir of 100% pure and natural essential oils specially formulated to comfort and treat skin exposed to daily stress from the environment.

Thanks to its natural affinity with the skin, this unique skincare product penetrates skin upon application to soothe and relax the skin and provides immediate comfort and radiance.

Cat's not alone with her love of this technique. Cryotherapy, which is the use of extreme cold on the skin to encourage blood flow, has become a real beauty buzzword lately. It's believed to tighten and reduce inflammation and puffiness on the skin - ideal to use before a special occasion.

Fellow celebrity Millie Mackintosh also loves this technique. Millie's go-to tool of choice is the Oxygen Boutique Cryo Facial Tool - also known as Ice Globes.

Oxygen Boutique Cryo Facial Tool, £55, Oxygen Boutique

It is also believed that cryotherapy activates the production of collagen and elastin in the dermis, which increases the skin's capacity to rejuvenate itself and appear smoother with a youthful glow.

Makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury is a big fan of Cryotherapy and has even launched her own line inspired by it - it's not yet available but there is a waiting list you can join.

Charlotte Tilbury said: "For years I have been obsessed with innovations in cryotherapy and the brightening, tightening effects that cooling techniques have on the skin – but I was never satisfied with any at-home treatments on the market. They can be too complex or ineffective! So, I wanted to innovate an easy-to-use at-home cryo-therapy skin product, to give the appearance of tightened pores, depuffed eyes, lifted skin and a youthful-looking glow!

There are big promises from Charlotte, saying: "Eyes appear depuffed, brighter and smoother, skin appears firmer, lifted and smoothed. It’s like you’re frozen in time!"

Ok, we'll see you in the virtual queue.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.