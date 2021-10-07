How George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth's daughter's surgery pulled family closer together The GMA co-anchor and Go Ask Ali podcast star are doting parents to two daughters

George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth are doting parents to daughters Elliott, 19, and Harper, 16, and have been incredibly open about their family life in interviews – both the highs and the lows.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares stunning selfie amid 'brutal' family change

The family pulled together to be there for Elliott - who has scoliosis – during her multiple surgeries, and the couple opened up about how they prepare for her medical procedures during a joint appearance on podcast Double Date with Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue in May, ahead of her latest surgery.

Ali told hosts Marlo and Phil how she knew she and George would be each other's support while making sure Elliott was well cared for.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show during Live appearance

She said: "We have a teenage daughter who is about to have big surgery again and so we are going to be a solid couple together to help her get through this period.

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news from NY living room

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos both faced the same health battle

"I know our marriage well enough to know exactly what it's going to look like. His strengths are to be the problem solver and to check in with the surgeon, and he will be that guy.

Ali Wentworth with daughter Elliott

"And I will be 'Does she have a blanket' and be the nurturing mother and he will know when I need a little comfort and I will know when he's slightly freaked out at seeing his daughter in this condition. We know how to do all that now. We know all the needs."

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth delight fans with cutest selfie

In 2017, George and Ali both paid tribute to Elliott as they revealed to the public that she had scoliosis. At the time, the pair shared a collage of photos of Elliott wearing her brace, with both posting messages on their respective social media accounts.

Ali and George are an incredible couple

Ali wrote: "So proud of my daughter wearing her brace every day!" George tweeted: "So proud of my daughter Elliott. Wearing brace every day."

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news which delights fans

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible NY home

The couple had posted the messages to mark National Scoliosis Month. Elliott has had an eventful year, and most recently moved out of her family's home to go to college.

Ali shared several emotional posts about the big family change on social media, and described the experience to Gwyneth Paltrow as "brutal".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.