George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth both faced same health battle The GMA star and author have been married since 2001

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth often share snippets of their life on social media, giving a glimpse inside their personal lives.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares stunning selfie amid 'brutal' family change

And last year, the celebrity couple both faced the same health battle when they tested positive at the same time for coronavirus.

The couple had very different reactions to the life-threatening illness, with it affecting Ali a lot worse than her husband.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat in April 2020, the couple opened up about their varying symptoms, with Ali revealing that she was "deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever".

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation

MORE: George Stephanopolous and Ali Wentworth delight fans with cutest selfie

"I got corona, and I'm… sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it, and he has no symptoms," Ali said.

George tested positive two weeks after Ali, but was asymptomatic. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great," he said during an episode of GMA at the time.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth both tested positive for Covid at the same time

While Ali was suffering from coronavirus, the mom-of-two isolated in a separate room in the family's home in New York.

MORE: Ali Wentworth announces exciting news which delights fans

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares emotional photo from daughter's first day at college

Dr Jennifer Ashton gave her verdict on the star's experience with the illness during an episode of GMA, revealing that while it was "clinically defined as mild" due to her not needing to be hospitalised, "it certainly wasn't pleasant."

Ali suffered many symptoms while George was asymptomatic

Ali has had lasting side effects from her coronavirus experience, appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan in the September that year, revealing that she is more forgetful, and has "Covid brain".

MORE: Inside George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible NY home

READ: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

Luckily, Ali and George are both back to full health now and have enjoyed a far less eventful year. The couple – who have been married since 2001 – recently bid farewell to their oldest daughter Elliott after dropping her off at university for the first time.

Ali and George with their daughter Elliott and Harper

Admitting it was incredibly emotional, Ali shared several updates on social media, including a photo of her looking sad while eating a burger in the car on her way back home from her daughter's new student digs.

Ali and George are also parents to younger daughter Harper.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.