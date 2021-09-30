Ali Wentworth delights fans with new announcement from her living room in NY The comedy star is married to GMA's George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth has delighted fans with a new announcement involving her much-loved podcast, Go Ask Ali.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the mom-of-two shared a selfie from her living room in New York, where she was seen kitted out with headphones while working on a new podcast episode.

In the caption, George Stephanopoulos' wife wrote: "Season 2 of Go Ask Ali is coming soon…"

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show during appearance on Live

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Very exciting!" while another wrote: "You were made for this!" A third added: "Really missed listening to your podcast. So happy and excited Go Ask Ali is finally back."

Go Ask Ali returns on 7 October, and marks the second series of the popular podcast, which covers everything from fame to parenthood.

In each episode, Ali speaks with experts, friends, celebrities and fellow moms about raising children – particularly teenagers - and growing and maintaining relationships. In the first series, the mom-of-two spoke to the likes of Brooke Shields and GMA's Jennifer Ashton.

Ali Wentworth is working on her second series of podcast Go Ask Ali

As well as a podcast under her belt, Ali is also the author of a number of popular books, including Happily Ali After: And Other Fairly True Stories, and Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade)."

Ali is incredibly open about her family life and while she rarely shares photos on social media, she often talks about the dynamics in their household.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos live in New York

The star hilarious told Harry Connick Jr. in 2016 about George's position in the house. She said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser but in a loving way."

There was a big change in Ali's family at the beginning of the month when eldest daughter Elliott went off to college. The doting mom shared an emotional post on social media after dropping her firstborn off at her new home.

The celebrity couple have been married since 2001

Ali and George have been married since 2001 and met through a mutual friend.

The pair had been set up on a blind date and while Ali admitted that she was reluctant to go, it soon turned out to be a successful first encounter, and it wasn't long before the pair got engaged.

