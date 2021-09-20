Ali Wentworth shares stunning new selfie amid 'brutal' family change The comedy star is married to GMA co-host George Stephanopolous

Ali Wentworth and her family have recently gone through a bittersweet change as daughter Elliott has flown the nest to attend college.

Admitting that it was "brutal" during a conversation on Instagram with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ali has been getting used to a quieter home.

While the actress is relatively private about her family life, she delighted fans over the weekend after sharing a stunning selfie at home in New York.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth steals the show while covering on Live for Kelly Ripa

In the picture, George Stephanopolous' wife was pictured wearing a stylish pair of glasses that had been sent to her by Mariska Hargitay, who had been pictured wearing the same shades earlier in the week.

Fans were quick to compliment Ali's appearance after she shared the selfie, with one writing: "Hi pretty!" while another wrote: "Oh la la!" A third simply commented with a love heart and fire emoji.

Ali and George are also parents to younger daughter Harper, who no doubt misses her older sibling at home too.

Ali Wentworth shared a stunning selfie at home in New York

The celebrity couple had taken Elliott to Target to get college supplies earlier in the month, and after dropping her off, Ali admitted to being "very emotional".

The author is just one of the many stars who have waved off their child to college this year. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' youngest daughter Carys started her first year at college too, as did Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin.

George and Ali's daughter Elliott went off to college earlier this month

Ali and George reside in New York, and the TV star previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George live in New York

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Chatting to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't sooth by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

