Amy Robach gets the best reaction from David Muir after completing Berlin Marathon The GMA star should be very proud of herself

Amy Robach had reason to celebrate after she completed the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The GMA star has been training for months and keeping her fans updated on her journey to the big run, and now that it is finally over, Amy has been inundated with congratulatory messages from many of her co-stars, including David Muir.

Sharing a montage of photos during the run and proudly posing with her medal upon completion, Amy admitted it was a "tough" race and that she had wanted to quit several times during it.

She penned: "What a day! Definitely a tough and hot one - made it up to 76 degrees - but we pushed through and finished.

"Full disclosure I wanted to quit at 14, 21 and then those last 2 miles I had to DIG DEEP! Having our friends and family - including my amazing Dad - running alongside me and cheering from the streets got me through."

David – whose America Strong programme is being broadcast across all of ABC News programming for the month of September – was among the first to respond.

Amy shared her delight after completing the Berlin Marathon

Showing his love and admiration for Amy and her impressive accomplishment, David commented with three red hearts and three clapping hands emojis.

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts added: "Congratulations to you and Andrew! And your dad and posse!"

While many of Amy's fans responded with congratulatory messages and expressed how "proud" they are of the TV star.

David has joined the GMA3 family for the month of September

Amy prepared for her epic adventure with regular runs around New York City, sometimes as long as 16 miles. She recently shared a happy family moment she had while in Berlin when her mother popped over to surprise her and cheer her on.

"Mama is here cheering us on - and that is everything," Amy shared alongside a sweet photo of her mom giving her a hug.

Along with her mother, she revealed that several of her friends had also flown in to support her and her husband Andrew Shue, who also ran the marathon.

