George Stephanopolous and wife Ali Wentworth cause a stir with the sweetest throwback selfie The couple have been married for 20 years

Two decades of marriage and still going strong! Ali Wentworth paid the cutest compliment to her longtime husband, George Stephanopolous, on Thursday when she shared a cozy throwback photo with him on Instagram.

The actress and celebrated author posted a snapshot in which she was snuggling up to the GMA host and nuzzling his cheek.

Ali simply captioned the image: "TBT to my main squeeze," and accompanied her words with a heart emoji. Fans rushed to like the post while others commented with more red hearts.

The photo is just a glimpse into George and Ali's happy marriage which had a whirlwind beginning. Just two months after their first date, they were engaged and one year after that, they said: "I Do".

Despite having very different personalities, Ali and George's relationship has gone the distance and when asked what the secret to their happy marriage is during an appearance on GMA, the star had an amusing response.

"I'm always right and he's always wrong," she joked. "He's very smart. Sometimes. No, but I think humour, we are hot for each other and that helps too. There's nothing wrong with that. I'm not ashamed of that."

Ali shared the throwback and called George her "main squeeze"

Ali reiterated those feelings in an article for Town & Country when she said that somehow being content in your relationship has become taboo.

"I’m happily married," she wrote. "It might be my most boring attribute, and there’s nothing I can do about it! I love my husband and he loves me. The end. Yawn. Dammit!"

They have two children together and being chalk and cheese has actually helped them stay together.

The pair often talk about how different they are, and this was more evident than ever when they experienced a terrifying plane ride with their offspring.

George and Ali are still very much in love

During the Good Morning America chat in 2018, she explained: "We were flying to Nantucket and there was a lightning storm. We all thought we were going to die, I was trying to calm everyone down at the back of the plane but when you dip very quickly I would say 'We're going to die!' then 'We're good, we're good,' and I just see his [George's] back the whole time and I think he's probably freaked out.

"So I threw a pen at the back of his head – and nothing happened. And then I realised he was meditating!" She continued: "I was like 'Where are the life jackets?' and he was meditating!"

George then chimed in: "And we are here today!"

