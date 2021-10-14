Loose Women's Denise Welch sparks debate over medication that 'saved' her The Loose Women host's fans weren't all in agreement

Denise Welch has, bravely, been open and honest about her ongoing battle with clinical depression for several years. The Loose Women star has spoken out about it on various occasions, and in a new post on Twitter, she credited antidepressants for "saving" her.

She retweeted a post by a GP, Dr Ellie, reading: "I was very happy to join @thismorning today to unpack the myths surrounding antidepressants including the stigma. Taking tablets for anything is not a weakness – that is why I wanted to share with @hollywills and @schofe that I take them."

Denise simply wrote: "They saved me x."

Since sharing her post, the TV star has received lots of support from her fans, but some aren't so keen on the idea of relying on medication.

One wrote: "They ruined my life. I'm house/bed bound after 25 years prescription for chronic pain, they have damaged my nervous system, no doctor will warn you, it's a time bomb waiting to explode."

Another added: "I think a big ignorance still exists where people generally don't understand that antidepressants and mood stabilisers are different, the latter only prescribed via a psychiatrist."

Another opened up about the struggle to find the most suitable kind: "Still trying to find the righto ne – am on my 3rd or 4th one now."

Others, however, praised Denise for being so open about using medication to get better.

One said: "Saved me too. I wanted to be around for my children but was scared my depression would win. Meds gave me the strength to battle."

A second agreed: "Everyone needs a little crutch to get you through the bad times. I'm off now and feeling good! Sending love and hugs," while a third replied: "It saved me getting off them and alcohol. Changed my diet and I've never been happier!"

According to the NHS, "It's thought that antidepressants work by increasing levels of chemicals in the brain called neurotransmitters. Certain neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and noradrenaline, are linked to mood and emotion.

"Neurotransmitters may also affect pain signals sent by nerves, which may explain why some antidepressants can help relieve long-term pain. While antidepressants can treat the symptoms of depression, they do not always address its causes. This is why they're usually used in combination with therapy to treat more severe depression or other mental health conditions."

The Royal College of Psychiatrists estimates that 50 to 65% of people treated with an antidepressant for depression will see an improvement.

All that said, antidepressants aren't for everyone. They can work wonders for some people, like Denise, but be sure to see a GP or mental health specialist for advice on individual cases.

You can find out more information on mental health, depression and antidepressants via the NHS, and mental health charity Mind.

