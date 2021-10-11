Denise Welch battling crippling illness that has her bedridden - fans react The Loose women host said she has never experienced anything like it

Loose Women star Denise Welch recently revealed she has been suffering with a "dreadful" illness that had her bedbound for five days.

The TV host took to Twitter to update her fans, and shared that she had also been questioning whether she has contracted coronavirus, since she has been experiencing similar symptoms to those that come with covid.

"So I've been in bed for five days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me," she began. "Chest infection, sweats, the lot. Doctor sent me for PCR test which was negative, as were two lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I've had better weeks."

Denise has since been inundated with support from her fans and followers, who took to the comments section to share their advice and well wishes.

So I’ve been in bed for 5 days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats the lot. Doctor sent me for pcr test which was negative as were 2 lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I’ve had better weeks 😢 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) October 5, 2021

One wrote: "I went down with similar symptoms in January. I tested positive (PCR). I insisted by GP prescribe me with a two week course of antibiotics after which symptoms cleared. Flu or covid?"

Another said: "Argh, sounds like you've got what I had. Non covid covid. Please take care."

And a third replied: "My seven year old has been the same. LFDs negative and PCR negative but still not tasting or smelling. It's a horrendous cold/flu that's doing the rounds. Feel better soon x."

Denise has tweeted again to say, "Thanks for all the replies," along with a series of heart emojis.

She has also taken to Instagram with a post discussing how she has coped with the illness while grieving over the recent loss of her father.

"This last two weeks have honestly been amongst the toughest of my life," she said. "Losing my beloved dad and at the same time being fuelled by a virus thing like I've not had before. I'm still struggling to wake before noon and my chest feels like it's on fire when I cough. The waves of grief are at times overwhelming as I still can't believe my dad's not here. I loved him so much and the loss is a physical pain.

"I'm so grateful that I'm in the arms of a loving family who are all there for each other and for the outpouring of love for dad from friends and strangers alike. Vin was loved and touched the hearts of so many. The reason I'm posting today is because it's world mental health day. Grief and sadness are emotions that we are meant to feel in response to a situation or a great loss. They are not the same as depression which is a terrible illness and one I have lived with for 32 years.

"The point I’m making is, I’m grief stricken, devastated, heartbroken and functioning with the help of my amazing husband who is dealing with his own loss of a man he loved dearly. But I’m not clinically depressed. I haven’t been for 2 yrs. So for those who are currently in the middle of a horrible depression/anxiety episode just remember. The unwelcome visitor will ALWAYS leave. Tolerate ‘its’ existence but know it will go. Sometimes for long periods of time where you can enjoy life again.

Denise Welch shared a photo with her late father on Instagram

"I’m grateful to be free of depression at this time because when depressed you feel NOTHING. It depresses every feeling and emotion you have.

"That is what people often don’t understand. They equate depression with sadness. It’s not. It’s a crippling illness that many of us live with.

"But right now I’m able to grieve and cry for my dad and know that he will always be with me wherever I go. Look after yourselves."

