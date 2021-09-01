Denise Welch asks fans for sympathy during 'horrible' health challenge The Loose Women star shared her struggle on social media

Denise Welch revealed on Wednesday that she was dealing with a difficult health issue – and she understandably asked her fans for sympathy.

The presenter and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she shared a video from the set of Hollyoaks.

Denise had taken to her bed as she updated her followers on how filming was going – and it wasn't good news.

Speaking directly to camera, the star shared that she was unable to move without debilitating symptoms.

The long-time Loose Women panellist said: "So we're in the middle of filming a scene for Hollyoaks and I'm lying on a prop bed."

The star, who wore a pink T-shirt and red glasses, went on to explain: "I'm having – in real life – a horrible episode of labyrinthitis that I get where everything spins and I feel sick and I feel like I'm on a rollercoaster even when I'm completely still."

The 63-year-old concluded by saying: "I want you to feel really sorry for me, bye."

She also added a caption to the video that read: "Blatant need for sympathy post. Thank you."

We certainly sympathise with Denise, and so did her followers, who rushed to the comment section of her post to share their kind thoughts and well wishes.

The star shared an update from the set of Hollyoaks

Many dropped strings of heart emojis while another wrote: "Sending a huge hug from Newcastle."

Others commented: "Awww that sounds horrendous, I’ve never heard of that… poor you x," "I suffer badly with Labyrinthitis and it’s just awful and I sympathise with you totally," and: "Thinking of you, hope you get better soon."

The star was in better spirits last month when she celebrated her husband Lincoln Townley's son Lewis' wedding.

The bubbly blonde shared plenty of photos from the event to social media, including a heart-warming snap showing Lincoln hugging his son.

