Denise Welch supported by fans as she gives update following health struggle The Loose Women star opened up on social media

Denise Welch was supported by her fans at the weekend as she shared how she was feeling after falling ill during the week.

MORE: Denise Welch's vibrant home is full of joy

On Wednesday, the Loose Women panellist revealed that she was having difficulty thanks to an episode of labyrinthitis which she described as 'horrible' as it affected her balance and meant she was barely able to move without symptoms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Denise Welch reveals fitness struggle - and it's so relatable

The star was clearly feeling better a few days later, however, as she revealed that she'd been to the gym – and shared its impact on her mental health.

Sharing a boomerang photo of herself standing in front of a "Namaste [expletives]" sign to Instagram, Denise wrote: "I get overwhelmed when my work/life balance is off kilter. Like now & I can start getting very anxious if I don’t have enough down time."

MORE: Denise Welch and husband Lincoln Townley celebrate incredible wedding news

She went on: "I so didn't want to go to the gym today as I'm so tired but I did and I feel so much better just doing the treadmill for an hour and having a chat with the girls. It's taken me a long time to really enjoy exercise but it does make me able to cope better.

Denise shared how she'd been able to get back on her feet

"When my depressive illness hits that's a different story and I literally can't get out of bed but thankfully it's 2yrs this month since I've had a serious episode. That's the longest time in over 32yrs."

MORE: Denise Welch strikes a fierce pose as she shares inspiring message

MORE: Denise Welch's father and son have cute bonding moment in rare photo

The actress and presenter's fans were delighted for her and rushed to the comments section to tell her so.

One wrote: "Good for you… well done xxxx," and others added: "This pic is totally goals," and: "Well done, lovely lady! Such an inspiration!"

The Loose Women panellist suffered from a bout of labyrinthitis earlier in the week

It's certainly great to see Denise on her feet, after she had to lie down on set on Wednesday because she was too ill to work.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.