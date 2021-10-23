GMB's Susanna Reid reacts to co-host Bill Turnbull's health update amid cancer battle

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has spoken out after her former BBC Breakfast and GMB co-host Bill Turnbull, who is currently battling prostate cancer, revealed that he would be taking a "leave of absence" from his role at Classic FM.

After fans inundated him with support following the announcement, Bill thanked them via Twitter. "Thank you to all who have sent love on Twitter over the past day or so," he wrote. "Your support is healing in itself. You make me feel blessed."

WATCH: Susanna Reid breaks down in tears on GMB

Susanna retweeted his post and wrote: "You make us feel blessed. Get well soon. Sending love and strength." Her post has since received 1,000 likes and 25 retweets.

You make us feel blessed. Get well soon. Sending love and strength. ♥️

When Bill first revealed his decision to take some time out from his position as a presenter on Classic FM, he explained in another tweet reading: "1) With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better."

With great regret I am taking a leave of absence from my show @classicfm, for health reasons. The road has been a bit bumpy recently, and I need to take some time to focus on getting better.

He followed it up with a second post: "I'm sorry to do this, as I absolutely love doing the programme," he explained. "And have hugely enjoyed the past five years. I am very grateful to friends and colleagues @global for the love and support they have shown me. And I will be back, just as soon as I can be."

Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull were co-hosts on GMB and BBC Breakfast

Bill revealed he had the illness in March 2018, after being diagnosed the previous November.

He has since shared the occasional update, including one during an episode of GMB in which he shared that his condition was incurable, and had spread to his spine, pelvis, ribs, hips and legs.

In 2019, he told Prostate Cancer UK: "When you’re diagnosed with prostate cancer it can be a pretty scary moment. It was for me. Particularly because it had already spread to my bones and the long-term outlook wasn’t good at all. It was a big shock for me and for my family, and we had some pretty dark times. But luckily, I started treatment very quickly after my diagnosis."

