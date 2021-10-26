Loose Women's Denise Welch reveals diagnosis of gruelling illness

Loose Women star Denise Welch battled with an illness that she revealed had her bedridden for five days recently, and the star has finally received a diagnosis.

Denise took to Instagram to share that she had in fact been suffering with chronic bronchitis, while losing her father shortly before also took its toll on her mental health.

She shared a photo of herself with some friends at Pleasure Beach, and captioned it: "Last night I left the house for the first time in nearly three weeks! Chronic bronchitis on top of losing dad has taken its toll. But the love of my family and friends has helped me through.

"Last night I laughed and screamed so much I didn’t need the loo at the end!!! If you want a really scary Halloween experience go to Journey to Hell @pleasure_beach. It’s brilliant.

"I paid for tickets but just wanted to say how uplifting it was. @keeleypage11 @healytymd & Sol. And thanks to Alan!"

She has since received several messages of support from her fans. One wrote: "So happy to hear this," while another added: "Good to see you having fun," and a third said: "Enjoy yourself Denise."

Previously, Denise shared details of her illness on Twitter, writing: "So I've been in bed for five days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats, the lot. Doctor sent me for PCR test which was negative, as were two lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I've had better weeks."

So I’ve been in bed for 5 days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats the lot. Doctor sent me for pcr test which was negative as were 2 lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I’ve had better weeks 😢 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) October 5, 2021

Speaking on Instagram, she added: "This last two weeks have honestly been amongst the toughest of my life. Losing my beloved dad and at the same time being fuelled by a virus thing like I've not had before. I'm still struggling to wake before noon and my chest feels like it's on fire when I cough. The waves of grief are at times overwhelming as I still can't believe my dad's not here. I loved him so much and the loss is a physical pain."

