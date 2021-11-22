Ruth Langsford announces new health challenge

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This Morning and Loose Women host Ruth Langsford, 61, is apparently on a mission to drink more water, as she shared a new post featuring a motivational water bottle, with markings to let her know how much she has managed.

SEE: Ruth Langsford’s ‘incurable’ disorder revealed

The TV star, who is married to Eamonn Holmes, shared a photo of the bottle on Instagram Stories, and captioned it: "I'm going to try!" The motivational words are listed alongside times of the day, in order for Ruth to keep her hydration consistent and regular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares rare home fitness video

For example, at 9am, there's a motivational message reading: "You've got it," while at 11am, there's another stating: "Remember your goal," and at 5pm, it says: "No excuses."

But Ruth is apparently all about balance, as she's previously told hubby Eamonn she has no intention of giving up alcohol.

Speaking on an episode of This Morning, Eamonn joked: "Imagine how much more gorgeous you could be if you gave up booze, to which Ruth replied, "Never going to happen now, I'm too old to worry."

MORE: Ruth Langsford shares genius fitness hack that you'll definitely want to try

MORE: Ruth Langsford shows off fab figure in gym kit during home workout

That said, Ruth does like to keep on top of her fitness. Recently, she shared a clip of herself training with her PT Frank Sinclair, showing her sprinting, boxing, and nailing crossbody dumbbell punches and kettlebell swings.

She also takes her dog Maggie on long walks everyday, while back in lockdown, she also took on a skipping challenge, after being inspired by an old post she saw of herself.

Water bottle, £11,85, Amazon

She said: "So...inspired by my previous post with @fitwithfrank (filmed in 2017 by the way for those asking!) I’m going to try skipping again! Loved it as a kid....bit harder when you’re 60! Only managed about 20 skips before I got tangled! If at first you don’t succeed… #isolationexercises #skipping."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.