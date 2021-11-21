Ruth Langsford sparks major reaction with impressive workout video

Ruth Langsford has officially provided the inspiration we needed to get to the gym this morning. The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a video of her latest workout session - and fans agree it looks seriously impressive.

SEE: How Ruth Langsford overhauled her daily diet in her sixties

The 61-year-old presenter, who is married to TV star Eamonn Holmes, donned a sleek black activewear set for her Saturday session with personal trainer Fit with Frank. The clip showed Ruth doing squats, pull-ups and suspension push-ups using TRX suspension equipment - all whilst being encouraged by her personal trainer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford seriously impresses fans with new workout video

"Hanging out with @fitwithfrank this morning! He calls it Suspension Training….I call it bloody hard work! Feels good when I’ve finished though (the suspension thing round the tree is by @trxtraining)", penned the star.

Ruth's famous friends rushed to the comments to share their support for her impressive video.

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' immaculate garden rivals the Queen's

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer – and just £19

"You look amazing Mrs! So proud of you!" wrote Loose Women panellist Saira Khan, while GMB's Susanna Reid penned: "I call it bloody brilliant [clapping emoji]".

Ruth was put to work on the TRX equipment

One fan commented: "Was the tree leaning before you started? Or don't you know your own strength?" in a jokey exchange, referring to the leaning tree Ruth's TRX equipment was attached to.

"Definitely the Ruthie guns," replied Ruth's personal trainer, showing his support for the motivated star.

Ruth has spoken openly about her menopause in the past, admitting to struggling with the new phase in her life. The star has since incorporated healthy eating and exercise habits into her lifestyle to ease the symptoms - and it's clearly paying off!

In a video shared on Instagram before lockdown, the mother-of-one revealed a glimpse into her daily diet.

Ruth has overhauled her healthy lifestyle since hitting her 60s

Her breakfast and lunch is often eaten on-the-go between filming schedules and includes hard-boiled eggs, ham, tomatoes, avocado, carrots and houmous, apple and cheese slices, and a home-blended green juice.

She strikes the perfect balance between healthy fats from avocado and eggs, protein from ham and cheese, and carbohydrates and vitamins and minerals from a plethora of fruit and veg.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.