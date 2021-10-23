Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares update on her illness with important message

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha has been battling with "the lurgy" for a while now, and while the star continues to recover, she has taken to Instagram to share an important message around body positivity.

As she revealed that she is "still feeling sh***y with this damn lurgy", she posted an image of herself in a sports bra as she pretended to use a rolling pin on her tummy. She shared the snap alongside one of her eating a loaf of bread – supposedly to represent the dough that was her tummy in the former image – to present her idea of 'Instagram vs Reality'.

She wrote: "I posted this in lockdown last year! Now, there's been a lot said this week about body shaming. Over the years I’ve had my fair share of it but I can safely say that it genuinely doesn’t affect me anymore, and that’s taken some work!! Worrying more about what I think of OTHER people and THEIR actions rather than what THEY think of me and mine has been very freeing!!!!

Nadia Sawalha shared a post on body positivity on Instagram

"This pic, at the time I posted it, did of course attract some nasty comments from some nasty people, but way more people loved it and took it in the spirit with which I’d posted it than attacked it. So, let’s keep drowning out the nasty/sad /vicious people by having MORE fun, spreading MORE kindness and MORE positivity.

"And by the way if anyone is offended by my gorgeously squishy tummy please unfollow and block me IMMEDIATELY!! I’m not good for your health!!"

Nadia Sawalha has been battling with the 'lurgy'

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

As for Nadia's current illness, she also shared a selfie on Instagram Stories confirming that she still wasn't feeling herself. "Still feeling rough with this lurgy," she said. "First time dressed and out of the house in a week."

