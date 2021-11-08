Christy Turlington looks emotional following huge challenge with daughter Grace

Christy Turlington Burns and her 18-year-old daughter Grace Burns were among those to run the NYC Marathon together on Sunday 7 November 2021.

Several photos of the pair have been released since, and it's no surprise that Christy looked emotional as she crossed the finish line after a gruelling 26.2 miles of running.

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Christy Turlington

Christy and Grace took on the challenge to raise money for Every Mother Counts, Christy's charity that works to make childbirth and pregnancy safe for women. She launched the organisation after experiencing postpartum complications following Grace's birth.

Speaking of the risk of pregnancy and birth-related complications among black and indigenous women, Christy told the NY Post: "Running marathons has been one of the ways we educate the public about the challenges women and birthing people face here in the United States and around the world.

Christy Turlington looked emotional as she finished the NYC marathon

"Getting back out there together is going to be incredibly special for the city and help us get closer to achieving our mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere." This marks Christy's second NYC marathon, 10 years after her first, while it was Grace's first.

Christy took part in the marathon with 18-year-old daughter Grace

In the same interview with the NY Post, Christy explained that Grace had taken up running during the pandemic, and that she wanted to celebrate the milestone that is turning 18 with a "new challenge". "She recently turned 18 and wanted to celebrate with a new challenge," Christy said.

She added that she and Grace barely trained for the event together, since Grace had been spending a lot of time applying to college, and also had varsity volleyball responsibilities that often crossed over with Christy's schedule.

Neither Christy nor Grace have commented on their achievement so far, but Christy has shared several fan photos of her during the event, including one shared by fellow celeb Amy Schumer who wrote, "Go @cturlington @everymomcounts."

