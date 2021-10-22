GMA's Ginger Zee overcomes big challenge with colleague – see photo

Good Morning America star Ginger Zee, hasn't always had the healthiest relationship with exercise – she previously opened up about being "addicted" to it – but the star has since cemented a balanced approach that incorporates the kind of activity she enjoys. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed that she has taken to hiking, as she and fellow GMA meteorologist Max Golembo posed for a photo after reaching the peak of the mountain.

Ginger captioned the snap: "When a hike becomes a sprint up a mountain, you know you are with @maxgolembo."

Ginger tagged the location of the hike as the Appalachian Trail, which is known as one of the most difficult hiking routes running from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine. It's no mean feat, and while Ginger didn't complete the full distance, it's the longest hiking-only footpath in the world.

Several of Ginger's fans took to the comments section to applaud her for taking on such a challenge.

One wrote: "You are simply incredible!" while another added: "OMG. That's on my bucket list."

Ginger and fellow GMA meteorologist Max hiked a segment of the Appalachian Trail

A third asked for advice: "My son and his girl are hiking this for six months starting in March, in Georgia. Any advice?"

Ginger replied: "How exciting! Have fun and stay hydrated."

Speaking to GMA, Ginger previously explained that her motivation for taking on challenges, such as her recent hike, are driven by her wanting a "better, stronger body", adding "not just for me but for my husband and kids".

She went on: "It has nothing to do with weight loss or inches lost, but those will inevitably be a part of the journey and, yes, if I'm being superficial, tightening my core is a necessity after baby number two."

