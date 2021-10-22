Sir Mo Farah talks retiring as he reveals biggest sacrifice – EXCLUSIVE Athlete Mo opened up on his private life

Sir Mo Farah won his first major title at the European Athletics Junior Championship in 2001. Fast forward 20 years to now, and while Mo has thought about hanging up his running trainers, he's not quite there yet.

Speaking to HELLO! at the unveiling of Huawei's new GT 3 watch, he said: "I'll retire at some point yeah, not yet. I feel like I'm still fresh."

WATCH: Mo Farah films from inside family home

And fresh he most certainly is. This year, he placed first in the Djibouti International Half Marathon with a time of 1:03:06, while in 2020, he came first in Antrim Coast's Half Marathon and walked away with the world record at Brussels' Diamond League's One Hour Run as he covered 21.330km in 60 minutes, beating the previous best of 21.285km.

His world-class performance naturally comes with an intense training regime that means time away from his family, which he says has been his biggest sacrifice as an athlete.

Mo with his wife Tania and four children

His wife, Tania Nell, who he has been with since 2010, and their four children, Rhianna, 16, twin daughters Aisha and Amani, eight, and son Hussein, five, are apparently following in his fitness-focused footsteps, though.

"My wife is into it," he told HELLO!. "She runs all the time. My kids, I try to get them involved in some kind of activity. It doesn’t matter if it's football or anything and my son does running and plays football."

They don't do half as much as Mo, of course. When asked what a typical day in his life looks like, he revealed it involves running up to 18 miles. We know.

Mo previously shared a photo of wife Tania using their home treadmill

"I go running in the morning, 10-12 miles," he explained. "Come back in the afternoon, have lunch, maybe a nap and then in the evening a 6-mile run, followed by a gym session. I try to do a gym session three times a week."

Food is fuel for Mo (his favourite breakfast is porridge or toast, and lunch is a chicken sandwich), and mealtime also doubles up as family time.

"In the evening we always sit down together as a family and have a good meal," he said. "That is our go-to, no matter what, we sit down as a family.

"And on a Sunday, we occasionally go out for a Sunday family lunch, and I treat myself to a sticky toffee pudding." A guy after our own hearts.

