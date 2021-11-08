Victoria Beckham has announced a new fitness project in partnership with Reebok, as an extension of her collection with the brand. Dubbed the Reebok x Victoria Beckham takeover series, it involves three "inspirational fitness pioneers" taking over Victoria's Instagram account for a day each, during which they will also host an exclusive virtual workout for Victoria's followers.

Victoria has shared two posts confirming the news so far, and husband David has shown his support by liking her most recent snap, as well as son Romeo.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films gruelling workout routine

It shows each fitness pioneer who will be featured, and Victoria captioned it: "Introducing The Workout Sessions: a #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham takeover series. Over the next week, three inspirational fitness pioneers will be taking over the @victoriabeckham account to share a day in their lives, plus an exclusive 15-20 minute workout in their personal style for you to DIY at home.

"The Workout Sessions schedule: Monday 8th November: Workout with @TracyAndersonMethod. Wednesday 10th November: Workout with @TaylorRaeAlmonte. Friday 12th November: Workout with @JovanaRajacic. #TheWorkoutSessions @Reebok."

In Victoria's original post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a piece from her collection, and wrote: "I'm so excited to reveal something I’ve been waiting to share with you! A new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham takeover series called The Workout Sessions, where my channel will be handed over to three of my favourite fitness ladies, starting from tomorrow! Stay tuned for more… x VB."

Victoria has a sportswear collection in collaboration with Reebok

Several of Victoria's fans have shared their excitement for the project, too. To date, 27,665 people have liked the post, while others have taken to the comments section.

One wrote: "OMG!!!", while another said: "Let's go! YAY!" and a third agreed: "Loving this! Sign me up."

The first of the takeovers will come from Tracy Anderson on 8 November, who founded the Tracy Anderson Method, which Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz are believed to be fans of.

