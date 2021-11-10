GMB's Ben Shephard shares post-surgery update following horror injury – watch

Good Morning Britain and Tipping Point host Ben Shephard was hospitalised for a leg injury that resulted in surgery in June 2021, and the star has now shared an update on his recovery. He took to Instagram with a series of videos taken during a physio session, in which he demonstrated the progress he has made.

The star fractured his leg while playing football and ruptured his ACL, but it looks as though he's on the mend.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares health update following serious surgery

As he performed one leg jumps on and off a step, he captioned the clip: "Lots of people asking how the knee is so I thought I’d post a couple of clips from today. I’m 5 months post #ACL surgery and still working hard with @symmetryperformance. Things are def getting more dynamic which is exciting.

"It’s incredible how these simple moves take so much concentration and trust in the knee being strong enough. I’m starting to run faster, but still in short bursts, but the real focus is on lunges, deadlifts and building my quad back up- which still looks like a sad deflated saggy whoopie cushion compared to the good leg! It’s getting there though. Just trying to stay patient.

Ben Shephard previously shared a photo from his hospital bed ahead of surgery

"The most exciting news is I’m starting to swing a golf club again- cautiously of course, but I’m hoping to be embarrassing myself on a tee somewhere very soon! #rehab #aclrecovery #physio."

Ben first shared the news of his injury on Instagram Stories. "Hi there everybody," he said. "Thank you for all the amazing love and messages. For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football.

"They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

