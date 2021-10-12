Congratulations are in order for The One Show star Jermaine Jenas, who has confirmed the birth of his baby boy. Fellow host Ronan Keating revealed that the former footballer had welcomed little Jacob at the weekend, his first son with his wife Ellie Penfold.

Exclusive: Rachel Riley shares sweet family update ahead of giving birth to second baby

"We're delighted to kick off the week with some happy news," Ronan told viewers. "First off, congratulations to our very own Jermaine and his wife Ellie who had a baby boy called Jacob at the weekend. Enjoy some time off with the family, JJ - no sleep for you!"

READ: Sam Quek on I'm a Celebrity, receiving her MBE and her love of horses

The 38-year-old is already a doting father to daughters Geneva, eight, and Olivia, four, as well as having daughter Sancha, 14, from a previous relationship.

Earlier this year, the dad-of-four was confirmed as one of the new hosts on The One Show. He presents the BBC series alongside Alex Jones - who has been a permanent member of the team since 2010 - from Mondays to Wednesdays, while Ronan takes the helm on Thursdays and Fridays.

Jermaine Jenas and wife Ellie have welcomed a little boy

After sharing Jermaine's happy news, Ronan turned to his co-host Sam Quek who had some happy news of her own. "Staying on the baby front, I am 17 weeks pregnant!" she said. "Exciting times. Going to be a busy Mumma in the next few weeks."

The gold medal-winning Olympian welcomed her first baby, Molly, with husband Tom Mairs in March this year. The couple married at Chester Racecourse in 2018 after getting engaged in June 2017 when Tom proposed during a holiday in Tenerife.

Before she found fame as a presenter, Sam was an English former field hockey player. She also won gold as part of the British team at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.