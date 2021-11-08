Brie Larson overcomes jaw-dropping challenge in hilarious video

Brie Larson has shared yet another insane strength training video on Instagram. The Captain Marvel star has previously posted clips of herself nailing a one-armed push up and a one-armed pull up, as well as various other moves, and her latest involves a landmine deadlift.

She captioned it: "Sometimes I surprise myself!" and went on to tag her trainer @risemovement for "helping me reach new heights!"

Unsurprisingly, Brie's fans were seriously impressed, and several took to the comments section. One wrote: "Damn! My lower back hurts just watching!" while another said, "Brie is a real life superhero," and a third agreed, "You strong queen."

Brie's followers were also big fans of her hilarious celebratory dance at the end of the clip.

One commented, "That dance at the end was so adorable," while another said, "That little dance," and, "It's the dance for me."

Brie Larson recently shared a photo revealing her abs

Brie is currently in training for the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels. It's scheduled for release in February 2023, and as well as Brie as superhero Carol Danvers, WandaVision's Teyonah Parris will take on the role of Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan will play Ms Marvel.

Speaking of her intense training regime, Brie previously shared that feeling strong helps her to get into character as Carol Danvers, and it's clearly working wonders.

In September, she took to Instagram with a photo revealing her seriously shredded abs. "Felt cute might delete later – or maybe I'd regret that," she captioned it. "I learned so much from the comic genius @melissamccarthy on regrets for @learninglotspodcast. Y'all got any regrets?"

Much like their reaction to her recent landmine achievement, her followers were blown away by her body. Fellow celeb Caitlin Crosby quipped: "OMG my abs look like that too!" while a fan said, "THE ABS! Beautiful," and a third added, "Oh captain Brie, you look fab!"

