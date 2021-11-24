Penny Lancaster 'wasn’t the person I married' during menopause battle says Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster has opened up about her menopause several times in the past, but on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, her husband Rod Stewart shared his experience.

He began by explaining how he tried to help Penny. "I googled and googled and googled," he said. "It said, 'Shut up and understand.' I mean, it's a fragile situation she was in. You're much better now aren’t you?" he asked Penny. "I'm on the meds now," she replied. "I did my reading and just realised you've got to understand and get ready for flying saucepans around the kitchen."

Penny's co-host Charlene White replied: "Yes she did tell us that story. We talk a lot about the woman's perspective about what it's like when you're heading into the menopause era, when you're in it and when you're coming out of it. I know Coleen it didn't affect you as badly as it did others on the panel, but what was it like for you Rod, as a husband, to see Penny go through something that at the time none of you knew what it was?"

Rod Stewart joined wife Penny Lancaster on Loose Women

Rod replied: "It was frightening because she really wasn’t the person I married. But we talked about it which I think is the most important thing a couple can do. And she explained it to me through the tears because Penny likes a cry.

"We talked it through and I think that's what couples have to do. Men have got to get on with it, understand and come out the other end."

Charlene went on to ask: "And have you spoken quite openly with your friends, your male friends about the best ways for men to educate themselves about the menopause?" to which Rod answered: "No," and the Loose Women stars said: "Why not?"

"Because we talk about football and they don’t bring that subject up," Rod explained. "If they did, I would tell them to be understanding," to which Penny concurred: "You'll be there for them when they do need that talk."

