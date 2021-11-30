Dr Alex's major health admission sparks huge response

Dr Alex George has sparked a huge response after bravely revealing that he has been taking anxiety medication since the sad death of his teenage brother last year. He did so in a bid to tackle the stigma around taking medication for health, and challenged his followers to join him and share their own pill photos with the hashtag #PostYourPill. Three days since Alex launched the campaign and "tens of thousands" of posts have been shared which, we're sure you'll agree, is a huge success.

Alex's original post reads: "I have been thinking quite hard about whether to post this, but I feel it’s the right thing to do. So many people live with medication stigma every day, a fear that they will be judged as being weak or discriminated against, simply for taking a pill to help with their mental health. The other day I did a pole on my stories and 75% of you have faced medication stigma. That is so sad.

"I take medication, alongside therapy and self care, to help with my anxiety. I really needed this treatment but for years I didn’t access it, on reflection I was worried about what people would think. I can tell you now, I am not ashamed. I AM PROUD to take control of my own health. This does not make me weak or less able, it makes me stronger.

Alex has been taking anxiety medication since the death of his younger brother

"How many people are not getting the treatments they need AND deserve because of this very stigma? This HAS to change. This post is not about saying medication is the ‘answer’ for everyone, rather to say that for those who need it should have access without barriers or shame.

"If you feel you can, join me with #postyourpill to take a stand against medication stigma."

The former Love Island star went on to share another photo of himself taking a pill as he acknowledged the incredible reaction: "I was so nervous yesterday but to see all of you sharing and taking part in #postyourpill was just incredible. I really feel we are starting a movement here.

Dr Alex encouraged others to share their own pill photos to tackle medication stigma

"Medication stigma has gone on for far too long. You have the right to take control and look after your health. If you feel you can get involved in this campaign please do. Whether you have 100 followers or a million, making the difference to even one person’s life is more than worth it. END MEDICATION STIGMA."

Alex has been tirelessly campaigning as a mental health ambassador since his younger brother, Llyr George, took his own life, and is now the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the UK government.

