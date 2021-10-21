Dr Alex takes action after Strictly's Tilly Ramsay body-shamed

Dr Alex George has taken a stand against LBC Radio after host Steve Allen called Strictly Come Dancing contestant and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, Tilly Ramsay a "chubby little thing".

SEE: Strictly's Tilly Ramsay inundated with support after being 'body shamed' by radio presenter

The former Love Island star wrote an open letter to the radio show and shared it on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tilly and Nikita share details about their Strictly experience so far

He wrote: "I am writing to you in my capacity as Youth Mental Health Ambassador regarding the comments made by your presenter Steve Allen, on LBC Radio this morning.

"Steve Allen made the following comments about Tilly Ramsay live on air: 'She's a chubby little thing isn't she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad's cooking I should imagine.' I am absolutely horrified by these remarks. It is widely recognised just how damaging such comments about someone's weight are and the effect they can have on an individual's mental health. We must not only think of the effect on Tilly here, which I can imagine would be significant, but also the potential impact to listeners of the show.

MORE: Who is Tilly Ramsay? Everything you need to know about the star

READ: Gordon Ramsay has the best reaction to Tilly's sensational dance

"I am sure LBC, and Global as a whole, do not condone such comments. We are currently seeing a rise in the prevalence of eating disorders, with up to 3.4million people in the UK currently being affected. We must not underestimate the impact such remarks can have, feeding into the potential cycle of weight stigma that still exists here in the UK."

He concluded that the discussion about a young person's weight is "not acceptable", and added: "I look forward to hearing your response to these comments and how we can work towards such a situation never arising again."

Tilly and partner Nikita Kuzmin are fan favourites on Strictly

The post has since had 220k likes, while several members of the public have taken to the comments section to share their support.

Tilly also thanked Alex for his support, writing: "Thank you Alex for your support and kindness."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.