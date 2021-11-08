Alex Scott admits ongoing work 'struggles' as The Tournament airs

Alex Scott has been particularly open about her mental health and battles with depression and anxiety recently, and as the new game show she is fronting, The Tournament, airs this week, the presenter has discussed the challenges she faces in the workplace.

In an interview with Stylist, she explained the importance of setting boundaries and prioritising in order to keep on top of her wellbeing, as opposed to trying to do everything at once to please others.

"Just last week I listened to a really great Ted Talk podcast about meetings and owning your time," she said. "I’m a bit of a people pleaser and I often say yes to everyone and try to be at everyone’s meeting when, actually, it’s about prioritising what I need to do for my own health as well. Everyone thinks that their meeting is the most important, but I’m spinning 10 different plates. So, it’s about prioritising and trying to reschedule."

She added, however, that while "prioritising" and "rescheduling" are good tools to have, they're not always easy to put into place. "It's a struggle, but it's about hearing that and resetting," she said.

Alex Scott is the host of new daytime quiz show The Tournament

When it comes to switching off, Alex, who hosts BBC One's Football Focus, recently joined The One Show, and is now presenting The Tournament, swears by the simple things.

"I've been trying to find the balance," she said in the same interview with Stylist. "And I find meaning by making sure I take the time to switch off, go for a walk, listen to a podcast or do something with family and friends. It's about having fun away from everything else."

She added: "I think the stigma around talking about your mental health is starting to change. But I can only tell you what my experience is, and every person’s experience will be different. So when we talk about mental health, or boxing everyone into the same place, the conversation needs to be different. You won’t know what I’ve experienced in those moments, but it’s about opening it up for everyone."

