Lisa Vanderpump inundated with support after sad loss to cancer The RHOBH star shared the news with a series of photos

Lisa Vanderpump has shared the sad news that her dog Rumpy has sadly passed away from cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her fans with a post on Instagram, including a series of photos of Rumpy.

SEE: Lisa Vanderpump shares the secret to her 38-year romance

The first shows herself kneeling down next to Rumpy, while the second shows Lisa's husband Ken Todd holding and kissing the golden retriever, and the last features Rumpy on his own.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson hosts new ABC competition Pooch Perfect as Lisa Vanderpump judges

Lisa captioned the post: "What a lovely boy, Rumpy passed away from cancer a few hours after we returned from London .. he waited for us. We will always love him," along with a broken heart emoji.

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa's fans have since rushed to support her. One wrote: "Oh Rumpy. I remember when you got him, such a gorgeous boy. Sending lots of love, thinking of your angel," while another added: "Awww I'm so sorry. I'm glad you got to say goodbye," and a third said: "This makes me so sad but happy he waited for you."

MORE: 5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

READ: 5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

The news comes just a few months after Lisa lost her other golden retriever Avery.

Lisa revealed that both Avery and Rumpy were sick beforehand in a past tweet. "It's been a little overwhelming as my two retrievers are both sick," she wrote. "Avery is 13 now and struggling Rumpy is 9, cancer."

Thankfully, her two rescue dogs Binky and Puffy are "doing fine".

Lisa and Ken's other dog Giggy also passed away in December 2020. Lisa said: "We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too.

"He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.