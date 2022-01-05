The secret to Meghan Markle's amazing figure is this simple workout The Duchess of Sussex takes a balanced approach to her exercise routine

The Duchess of Sussex is a firm believer in keeping her mind and body healthy and has several health commandments that she lives by. Daughter to Doria Ragland, a former yoga teacher, Meghan has often spoken about the benefits of yoga and is even reported to have had a yoga studio built into Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence where she previously lived with husband Prince Harry and baby son Archie Harrison.

Yet yoga isn't the Duchess' favourite form of exercise. In her editor's letter for the September issue of British VOGUE, Meghan gave a rare insight into her favourite exercise class. Teasing the class to the magazine, Meghan said it's something which "puts its energy towards internal beauty, celebrating the power of breathing and meditation, and [includes] a favourite workout that urges you to use your heart as much as your core."

So what is the exercise class that gets Meghan's heart pumping? It's the Heartcore class by London-based fitness studio Heartcore. The class builds on both strength and flow and celebrates free spirit and an open heart with a powerful, non-stop workout.

The Heartcore Ritual class is Meghan's favourite

The fitness studio adds: "Musically driven and infused with a dynamic flow of toning and conditioning moves, this class inspires endless spiritual muscle growth building awareness, resilience and renewed strength.

A one-off class at the London studio will set you back £20, while annual unlimited access to classes comes in at £624 per year. Not exactly a royal bargain, yet promised to be transforming, challenging and enlightening, Heartcore promise to "quickly take you beyond your believed physical and mental limitations. Expect immersion on every level, upbeat vibes and a real 10/10 feel-good from the heart!" If it's good enough for Meghan…

Meghan has always been a fan of yoga and mediation-based exercise

Even if you haven't heard of Heartcore, you'll probably love its mind-body benefits. Here are three reasons why we'll be trying Heartcore in 2022 - will you join us?

Transform the relationship with your body

With a focus on powerful mind-body techniques, Heartcore encourages those who come to classes to move their bodies with intention, positivity and gratitude, and in turn, gain the power to change their flow of energy and state of mind. A positive mindset means you're more likely to stick with your new lifestyle too.

Improve your fitness

Heartcore focuses on training several parts of the body and mind, allowing you to improve your endurance and reduce the likelihood of injury in other forms of exercise such as running, cycling or weight training.

Help restore better posture

Has working from home got you hunching over your laptop on the sofa? Improve your posture and reduce back and neck pain through building vital core strength with Heartcore.

To find out more about Heartcore's membership pricing, visit https://weareheartcore.com/en-gb/pricing/

