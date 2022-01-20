Nicole Scherzinger just matched her lipstick to her sports bra - and it's a total vibe Red is definitely Nicole's colour…

Oh how we aspire to be as motivated as Nicole Scherzinger. Known for her hardcore workouts, impressive abs and jaw-dropping fitness, the star levelled up her glam on Thursday for her gym session - and fans were left stunned.

GALLERY: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

Taking to Instagram to share a series of jaw-dropping photos in slinky workout gear, the former Pussycat Dolls star looked incredible in high-waisted black leggings and a bold red sports bra. Displaying her enviable abs and toned silhouette, Nicole, 43, posed on her skyrise balcony that looked out onto the Los Angeles skyline at sunset. Dreamy!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger takes the plunge in daring ice bath

"Don’t tell them who you are, show them who you are," wrote Nicole, who perfectly coordinated her lipstick with her cherry red sports bra. What a vibe!

Fans were quick to react to the singer's gorgeous workout selfie, rushing to the comments to share their love for her look.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's bikini body is incredible - here are her fitness secrets

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger turns up the heat in leather leggings for romantic photo with Thom Evans

Nicole rocked a cherry red lip to match her sportsbra

"The definition of 'goals' is right here before our eyes," wrote one fan, while a second quipped: "Omg! How red suits you [fire emoji] you are my idol!"

"That VIEW from your balcony is simply beautiful! I’ll always be so jealous of your house… everything about it is just perfection! It’s fit for a queen like you," wrote a third fan.

The Masked Singer US star lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Thom Evans and they have the most epic pad.

Nicole shared a glimpse of her epic Los Angeles view

Giving fans a rare glimpse inside her multi-million dollar monochrome mansion on Tuesday, Nicole shared a video that saw her jump up from the sofa and run to the toilet in a comedy sketch captioned: "When you've had one too many tacos on taco Tuesdays."

Architectural Digest previously got invited into Nicole's amazing home to explore the interiors and one thing was clear, she knows her own mind. The star took on a lot of decisions throughout the design process, choosing everything from the wood to the kitchen countertops.

As well as a state-of-the-art gym, the property also boasts an outdoor swing and a secret cinema room – now that's what we call an A-list home!

Read more HELLO! US stories here