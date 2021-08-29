Nicole Scherzinger posts insane workout video with Thom Evans – wait 'til you see their abs Time to grab your workout buddy...

If ever we thought we had a good workout routine in order, Nicole Scherzinger puts us to shame. The Pussycat Dolls star has been killing it with her fitness videos, sending fans into a frenzy whenever she posts her insane exercise clips.

We've seen the talented 42-year-old show off her best dance moves, riding waves on a surfboard and even workout out in nothing but a string bikini – but her latest workout video may just have topped them all.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to thrill fans with her latest fitness video, the brunette beauty could be seen completing a serious squat routine in perfect sync with her partner, Thom Evans. Couple goals or what?

Keeping it stylish for her Sunday morning workout, Nicole donned a chic matching set complete with pastel pink leggings and crop top, whilst her beau Thom went shirtless for their sweat session.

Nicole and Thom completed a series of squat exercises in perfect sync

"Come on who’s ready to make squats fun?! Try this and tag us!" penned Nicole, encouraging her 5million followers to grab their workout buddy and start squatting.

Laverne Cox commented: "You're gonna get me working out soon. Right now just living for the energy and the flawlessness but she gon' be in that gym soon", whilst a fan wrote: "We love our favourite motivational couple!".

It's not the first time the songstress has caused a serious stir with her workout videos. Earlier this month, the star left fans in awe of her killer abs and sculpted figure as she completed a series of exercises in her swimwear.

The couple smashed their squat routine

The Pussycat Dolls star wrote: "I don’t dance…I WERK", over the video of herself lifting dumbells, working up a sweat on the cycling machine and stretching on a bench press. We were SERIOUSLY impressed.

Nicole received a flurry of support from her celebrity friends who were completely starstruck over her steamy video. Other fans left a string of flame emojis beneath the singer's post, whilst one fan commented: "The hottest woman in the world. Period". We agree!

