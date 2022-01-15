Nicole Scherzinger floors fans with sculpted abs in cheeky workout video

Nicole Scherzinger had fans begging to be her gym buddy thanks to her latest cheeky workout video.

The 43-year-old showcased her incredible figure in a grey and white cropped bra and matching leggings, highlighting her sculpted abs and toned legs while bouncing up and down on an exercise ball on the terrace of her LA home. Nicole barely broke a sweat as she energetically thrust herself into the air while flipping her long ponytail from side to side before winking at the camera.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows fans in skintight sportswear during cheeky workout

Despite being surrounded by the breathtaking views; Nicole's followers were too distracted by her appearance to notice.

"I'm in LOVE with this video!" exclaimed one fan. A second said: "I've been watching this for 15 minutes now.

" A third added: "I don't think you understand how happy you are making me," and a fourth wrote: "OMG! Just made my day."

Nicole's workout was a big hit with fans

Just a few hours prior, Nicole shared another fun workout video that saw her wiggle her derriere while performing some push-ups on a black mat with positive affirmations written on it.

It's no secret that Nicole puts a big focus on her health and fitness. She also watches what she eats. In a 2020 interview with People, the star shared a typical food diary, revealing that she tends to start each day with a cold-pressed green juice, Greek yoghurt, agave, granola, banana, brown rice, and Japanese tea.

Nicole works out daily to stay in shape

For lunch, she might eat some smoked turkey breast with lite Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil. A typical snack would be a cup of cut-up pineapple and blueberries, while for dinner Nicole will choose gluten-free pasta, tomato basil sauce, and some shaved parmesan.

That’s not to say she doesn't occasionally treat herself. Speaking to Women's Health in 2019, the star revealed: "When I’m going to indulge, I love pasta, pizza, I love Mexican with lots of cheese. I love French fries, or crisps - salt and vinegar crisps. In terms of snacks: almonds, coconut water, bits of coconut, baby carrots."

