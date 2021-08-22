Nicole Scherzinger displays killer abs as she works out in nothing but a bikini The Pussycat Dolls caused a serious stir

Nicole Scherzinger caused a serious stir with her latest workout video, leaving fans in awe of her killer abs and sculpted figure as she completed a series of exercises in nothing but a string bikini.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's cheeky workout video has fans in a tailspin

The Pussycat Dolls star wrote: "I don’t dance…I WERK", over the video of herself lifting dumbells, working up a sweat on the cycling machine and stretching on a bench press. We are SERIOUSLY impressed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger frolics in the ocean for special event

The 43-year-old powerhouse looked incredible as she donned a chic rust coloured bikini and let her long brunette locks fall past her shoulders.

Nicole received a flurry of support from her celebrity friends who were completely starstruck over her steamy video. "Nobody is that fit darling! U are so incredibly stunning" wrote Natasha Bedingfield, whilst Laverne Cox commented: "Okay we're working out in bikinis now. The bar is raised yet again. Going back to sleep I'll deal with this tomorrow. Thanks Nicole. You look insane."

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger captivates fans in barely-there bikini on romantic break

Other fans left a string of flame emojis beneath the singer's post, whilst one fan commented: "The hottest woman in the world. Period". We agree!

Nicole worked up a sweat as she exercised in her bikini

It’s not the first time Nicole has turned up the heat with one of her Instagram posts. Earlier this the week the Don’t Cha songstress posed up a storm wearing nothing but a plush white robe that fell off her shoulders to display her new short 'do – and fans went wild!

Giving the camera a playful wink in one photo, Nicole captioned the post: "Savage. Let’s get it Monday. New week. New mood. New mana."

The star looked statuesque as she powered through her workout

Her fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I usually hate Mondays but this just made my day." A second gushed: "OMG THIS HAIR AND MAKE UP ARE EVERYTHING!!! Nic I’m so obsessed!"

A third added: "You are so beautiful, both inside and out," and a fourth said: "Please Nicole, I can't breathe!"

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger's lavish LA home with Thom Evans belongs on Selling Sunset

Read more HELLO! US stories here