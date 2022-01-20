Amy Robach explains how a debilitating health crisis has led to her absence from GMA Amy Robach shared that it was a 'crazy' experience

Good Morning America star Amy Robach has thanked fans for their love as she shared the news that she has Covid-19. The news anchor admitted that she had "exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend" but didn't realize they were possible symptoms of the Omicron variant.

MORE: Amy Robach celebrates with husband Andrew Shue in photos away from GMA

She then revealed that she thought she was "pushing myself too hard with my training runs". However, the mom-of-two added that as she is now on day six since her symptoms started, she is "getting stronger" and went for a slow jog on Thursday. "I’m quickly on the mend because I’m fully vaccinated and boosted!" she added, although told fans that it was a "crazy" experience.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach shares sneak peek inside her incredible home as she gives it the ultimate makeover

"Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend," she concluded.

"Always in my daily prayers," commented one fan as one shared: "Sending positive vibes and prayer for fast healing!"

MORE: Amy Robach stuns inside opulent living room in New York home

MORE: Amy Robach gets the best reaction from David Muir after completing Berlin Marathon

The GMA favorite has been missing from her regular slot on the popular ABC show all week but only revealed the diagnosis on Thursday afternoon.

She had previously remained on social media and shared snaps from her New York home, and fans took the opportunity to quiz her on her absence and express how much they miss seeing her in the mornings on their TV.

Amy shared the news with fans

"Have to say I miss you so much on GMA and GMA3," replied one follower. Another added: "Please don't leave GMA3!" as one expressed concern for Amy and her family, writing: "Omg Amy, hope you and your family are ok, missing you a lot on GMA3."

At the time, Amy replied: "We are all ok. Thank you."

As well as balancing her work and social life, the star is a doting mom to two daughters, Ava, 19, and Annie, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

She said she is getting stronger daily

The journalist is also a stepmom to her husband Andrew Shue's three sons. Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the pair wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book, Better Together, came from; the two published it at the end of 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox