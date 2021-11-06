Jesy Nelson has been turning her fashion game up over the past few weeks, and on Saturday she stunned fans in a gorgeous denim jacket.

The star shared snaps from inside a room that looked to be undergoing refurbishments and she looked as amazing as ever in the eye-catching blue item that featured a cobra design over one of the chest pockets. The Boyz singer had left the buttons on her jacket undone, which partially exposed her toned midriff.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson showcases stunning woodland staycation

Jesy was all glammed up for the shots and accessorised with a cherry-tinted pair of sunglasses, dazzling gold rings, a golden necklace and large earrings.

"See you," is all she teasingly captioned the image, adding the eyes emoji.

Unsurprisingly, her fans lost their minds, with the photos gaining over 89,000 likes within three hours.

"Stunning queen," wrote one, while a second added: "I love you so so much," and a third enthused: "Why are you so perfect?"

Jesy stunned in the images

Many others were just left speechless, as they posted heart-eyed face, heart and flame emojis all across the comments section.

The former Little Mix singer wowed fans on Thursday when she rocked the coolest crop top and jeans combo.

Jesy looked like the ultimate fashionista in the off-duty look, which consisted of a simple black crop top and baggy blue jeans with black panels down the side. She finished off the outfit with a Prada bucket hat, a studded leather jacket and chunky black boots.

The star has been impressing with her fashion lately

The star wore her brunette locks in a sleek straight style and sported a glamorous makeup look, with her warm brown eyeshadow and matching lipstick complementing the outfit perfectly.

She shared the ensemble with her eight million followers, and wrote: "But I only wna (sic) bad boy as my bestie," which had fans go wild over the post.

One commented: "STUNNING!!," while another added: "JESY YOU ARE INCREDIBLE". A third gushed: "I love you queen".

