Strictly's Amy Dowden shares health update from live tour – watch

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared an update about her struggles with IBD (inflammatory bowel disease) and Crohn's Disease. The 31-year-old dancer had previously had to miss out on some performances during the tour due to her battle with the health conditions, but has just opened up about a product that helps to soothe her symptoms while rehearsin

Amy took to Instagram to share the item with followers – a hot water bottle from water sports equipment company Wild Moose UK, which was a thoughtful gift from fellow Strictly dancers Tilly Ramsay and Sara Davies MBE. Featuring wrap-around straps and Velcro fastening, the hot water bottle is ideal for people like Amy who are always on the go and trying to navigate the difficulties of chronic illness.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares health update

Talking into the camera via Instagram Stories, Amy said: "Tilly and Sara got sent this from Wild Moose and were like 'Amy, we think you'll like this.' It's a hot water bottle, which I have most days for my tummy, which I can strap on!" She added: "Now there's no stopping me."

Amy continued: "You're probably thinking why am I so excited over a hot water bottle? But honestly, it's something that I use most days and it was just really sweet of the girls when they came in and thought of me. I just wanted to share for those out there, fellow IBD-ers, who probably like me have millions of hot water bottles. It's just another one to add to the collection that might help up on a day-to-day basis."

Amy shared her hot water bottle hack with fans

The star received an outpouring of fan support and mass demand to know where the product was from. IBD and Chrohn's both cause the inflammation of the digestive system, a painful and socially debilitating health issue. Flare-ups may be triggered by certain foods or stress and are often unpredictable, but can be soothed in the short term by the use of hot water bottles.

Amy is keen to spread knowledge around chronic illness and stomach-related health issues. In 2020, the star took part in a BBC documentary titled Crohn's and Me, to share information about the illness on a broader scale.

