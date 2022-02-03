Strictly's Amy Dowden announces unexpected career news amid recent health battle

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has announced that she will be fronting a brand-new series with BBC Wales.

The star revealed her happiness on Wednesday at finally being able to share the news with her fans over Instagram.

"I'm sooooo excited one of the projects I'm working on this year has finally been announced today!" she wrote, before revealing the title of her new series, "Dare to Dance".

She later added: "So excited the news is out! I'm going to be hosting my own series, Dare to Dance. 6x30min episodes due to air early 2023! Big thanks to the @bbc @wildflameproductions @bbccymruwales for the wonderful opportunity.

Amy shared her exciting career news on Wednesday

"It's going to be such a joyous and uplifting show and I can't wait to take people on their own journey of dance! To apply to be casted or for more information emailmdance@wildflameproductions.com."

Her Strictly colleagues rushed to send their congratulations, with Stacey Dooley writing: "Yes yes yes yes yes YES." Jowita Przystal added: "Congratulations darling," whilst Nadiya Bychkova remarked: "Congratulations beautiful lady."

The news comes amid Amy's latest battle with IBS. Earlier this week, the pro dancer shared a picture of herself all glammed up to dance in Manchester and the other showed her on a hospital bed.

The star recently shared a picture of herself in hospital following her latest flare-up

"The one pic is me all ready to dance the following is literally a few hours later. Just want to help spread the awareness of hidden chronic illnesses," she wrote on Instagram.

"I know we get so many comments, oh you look fine, on the outside yes, but not the inside. Comments why do you push yourself? Well, I wouldn't do anything in life if I spent the whole time worrying if I might get a flare up.

"I've always said it won't define me! To me, my condition is at its cruellest when it takes me away from my biggest passion, dancing!"

The 30-year-old went on to thank the Strictly cast as well as Manchester Hospital and revealed she would be back performing very soon – much to her fans' delight.